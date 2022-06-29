“If you think it will be enough to send newly freed helots, a private citizen as their leader, then I advise you to take no action. For you should realize that this war will pit you against powerful forces and against a man who is so intelligent a general that whatever he sets out to achieve, whether by stealth, anticipation, or open force he does not fail to get…”

…Finally they answered that at the present moment they could not send a force suitable to assist Pharsalus, and they told Polydamas, therefore, to return and arrange matters for himself and his city as best as he could.”

- Xenophon [Hellenika, 6.1.14-17]