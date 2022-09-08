I’ve written a piece for the blog of Firearms Unknown, here is an excerpt:

“All this arises from the fact that this king disarmed his people and from the fact that he and the others mentioned above have preferred to enjoy the immediate benefit of being able to plunder their people and to avoid imaginary and unreal danger, rather than to accomplish things that would make them secure and their states happy in perpetuity.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses, II.30]

After the so-called January 6th “Insurrection”, which was more like a mild riot, the Democrats put a fence around the Capitol for several months. I kept saying at the time, “They have this fence up because they intend to govern so poorly that the public will regularly riot.” While the regular rioting has not happened, the abysmally poor and tyrannical governance certainly has. Being as the Democrats are basically pro-crime, no reasonable person should think their constant gun-grabbing attempts are any sort of earnest but misguided policy …