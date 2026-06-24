The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
1d

Good article.

I also wondered what the big deal was if China got ahead of us in the great AI race. Appreciated you pointing out how nobody seemed to care when China got ahead of us in manufacturing, but now we're all supposed to be having a cow over the possibility that Chinese AI development may soon surpass our own.

Pfftt.

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1 reply by Brad Pearce
Little Humpbacked Horse's avatar
Little Humpbacked Horse
2d

Much to chew on here.

The bubble nature is indisputable. The faith expressed in this "AI" to solve all of our troubles would be touching if it weren't so creepy.

The only successful user of chat gpt in my circle is a dear Russian friend who relies on it to keep straight when "the" and "an" or nothing is apropriate when writing English. My own attempts have been retarded to say the least.

The same friend was the lead of a JavaScript programming group for a US Federal Agency (contractors all). I teased him and them for creating Skynet. This has been our punchline for decades now.

"Intelligence" has been a misnomer from the giddiup. Consciousness is earned and grown experentially. (Looks to me like an analog meat machine is necessary.) Some geeky guy can't create life.

But, given the ability to write code for itself, your fear of self-replication is well grounded.

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