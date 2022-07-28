“Words had to change their ordinary meaning and to take that which was now given them. Reckless audacity came to be considered the courage of a loyal supporter; prudent hesitation, specious cowardice; moderation was held to be a cloak for for unmanliness; ability to see all side of a question incapacity to act on any. Frantic violence became the attribute of manliness; cautious plotting a justifiable means of self-defense. The advocate of extreme measures was always trustworthy; his opponent, a man to be suspected.” - Thucydides [3.82.4-5]
At the end of June, the much maligned independent journalist Michael Tracey was inexplicably granted a press pass to visit the NATO Summit in Madrid. It’s not clear how or why this was the case, but he was apparently one of the few journalists there willing to ask substantial questions. It didn’t matter so much, because most world leaders were not willing to receive substantial questions. [Note: you should also check out his piece “Introducing the Wo…