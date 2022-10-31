“It was, of course, the commercial monopolists, and not old Cato and his figs, who destroyed Carthage. These horse-leeches of the world could not bear the modest rivalry of either Corinth or Carthage.” - John Mahaffy [Appian, The Foreign Wars, Horace White trans. “The Punic Wars” Citation 7.]

Introduction: An Unfortunate Country

The Western powers are considering “intervening” in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, for what would be the 4th time in a century, if you count the fact that the US occupation had already started 100 years ago. It’s a trite saying that “Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results” but that is exactly the case in this situation. This time, following the assassination of President Jovenal Moise in July of 2021 a man named Ariel Henry seized power as Prime Minister with Western backing.…