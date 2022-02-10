About Me

The Wayward Rabbler is written by Brad Pearce. I wrote an introduction when I started, though my topics and purpose have changed over time:

For the most part, I am just some guy who is interested in human affairs and reads a lot. For a long time I was an anarcho-libertarian, however, I am now what you could call a realist. In this newsletter I primarily write about important stories about international relations and politics which I do not think are getting enough coverage. I currently have an impressive track record of writing backgrounds on stories that then become a much bigger deal, so reading my articles every week is a great way to stay ahead of the narratives the government is always throwing at us.

What I find myself writing about the most are the way the systems which we have inherited are failing, the foolishness of world leaders, and how narratives are used to manipulate the public. That said, I will write about anything that I find interesting or think my readers would find useful. I have a deep interest in literature, history, and political theory, and this is the unique value that I can provide in my commentary. My goal is to be like Machiavelli, who could demonstrate any principle with both an ancient and modern example, and I seek to apply Machiavelli’s brilliant analysis to the era of lies and incompetence in which we live.

My work has appeared at The Libertarian Institute and The Cradle, while articles from this newsletter are regularly featured on antiwar.com, The Ron Paul Institute, and Naked Capitalism. I will generally give permission to republish my work with proper attribution. I can be found on Twitter @WaywardRabbler. My Facebook page is The Wayward Rabbler. I have also started a Telegram channel, though I rarely use the service.

Substack is a much better place to have real conversations than on social media. I appreciate anyone who leaves earnest comments and usually respond, though I make no promise to, especially for anyone who is just repeating the mainstream narrative or seems to have missed things I clearly addressed in the article. It’s refreshing to be somewhere with sufficient freedom of speech to have unrestrained conversation. It’s scary in the cyber dystopia! I will only be deleting or blocking commenters who are serving no purpose but to repeatedly harass me or other people.

Thank you for reading!