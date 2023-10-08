“People such as these leave their own lands…driven out by necessity, and this necessity arises either from famine or from a war and the oppression they have experienced in their own county, which has compelled them to seek new homelands…Such peoples as these, are therefore, extremely formidable, since they are driven by extreme necessity, and if they do not encounter good armies, they will never be stopped.”
- Machiavelli [Discourses, II.8]
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Note: I must give credit for the title to my Twitter friend Kyochi Myogo
On November 5th the Department of Homeland Security posted an announcement on the Federal Register website signed in the name of Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas stating that, in a stunning reversal, the Biden Administration would be waiving 26 laws to continue buildin…