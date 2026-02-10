The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
2d

I accidentally voted "no" on my own poll and it won't let me undo it

I am my own hanging chad 😅

Reply
Share
Tude's avatar
Tude
3d

It appears the poll doesn't work for me on my browser - I'd love to know about your other work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brad Pearce
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brad Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture