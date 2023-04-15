“For tyrants and imperial cities nothing is unreasonable if expedient, no one a kinsman unless sure; but friendship or enmity is everywhere a matter of time and circumstance.” - Euphemus [Thucydides, VI.85.1]
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After 8 years it appears the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen is ending. Saudi Arabia “intervened” in a civil war in Yemen in 2015 following skirmishes on the barren border between the countries. As part of the wide-ranging reconciliation following the China-brokered deal between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [KSA] and Iran, Yemen’s Houthi faction have recently met with the Saudis for productive Omani-brokered peace talks in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa; there was no UN or Western involvement in the negotiations. For almost a decade the Yemen War has fueled the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in the impoverished desert nation. The United States has long backed the war and efforts from within the…