“Very often the people, deceived by a false image of good, desire their own ruin, and unless someone they trust can make them capable of distinguishing the good from the bad, this will bring endless danger and damage to republics.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.53]
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I’ve been wanting to write about the simmering Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for some time, but it has continued to flare up and calm down while other issues pull to the fore. I also had some trouble getting into the background of it and finding a take, but the take remains what I expected it would be: Western hypocrisy on this issue is absolutely …