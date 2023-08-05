“Rationalist theorizing…is only one branch of medicine, but it makes such grandiose claims that its practitioners come to imagine themselves the only medical experts in the world. But when you bring them down to earth and give them a patient to look after, they turn out to be as useless as someone who has never even opened a single medical textbook. Often in the past patients have entrusted themselves to these people, won over by their way with words, and have come close to losing their lives, even if they had nothing seriously wrong with them in the first place…People often find a plausible argument preferable to examining actual facts…thanks to the inability of ordinary people to see things clearly, by the arrogant verbiage of the theorists.” - Polybius [12.25d]