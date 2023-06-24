“What is true and what is right are naturally stronger than their opposites, and so in cases where the proper judgement is not reached, the defeat of truth and justice is necessarily due to the speaker himself, which is reprehensible.” - Aristotle [Art of Rhetoric, 1355a20-23]

Dr. Peter Hotez [left] and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [right]

Dr. Peter Hotez, a leading covid lunatic media darling, has been challenged to a debate with Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, to be hosted on Joe Rogan’s podcast, with the bonus that a large sum would be donated to his favorite charity. By all accounts, RFK Jr is kind of a crank, so one wouldn’t imagine it would be hard for a leading vaccine scientist who makes frequent media appearances to explain why RFK is incorrect. One would be wrong. Instead, Hotez is refusing the debate, despite having previously appe…