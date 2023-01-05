“It is clear that the quickest way to open the people’s eyes, given that a general matter may deceive them, is to make them get down to its particulars.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.48]

On Monday, January 2nd, Rasmussen Reports released a fascinating poll, titling their findings, “‘Died Suddenly’? More than 1-in-4 Think Someone They Know Died from Covid-19 Vaccines.” Among other things, the survey showed that 49% of Americans believe that vaccine side effects may have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. That very night, a 24 year old football player for the Buffalo Bills named Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after receiving what appeared to be a routine hit. He was given CPR on live television for several minutes before being removed from the field. Fortunately, this young man’s condition seems to be improving. As someone who d…