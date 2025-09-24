The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reckoning's avatar
Reckoning
12h

My sense is that the Third World do-gooderism has really declined in recent years, being replaced by the demand to allow in infinite migrants.

There are more financial incentives to bring in cheap labour, they vote for the left and it creates plenty of jobs for left wingers that don’t involve international travel. Going to Africa to hand out gibs probably seemed exciting to young boomers, but doesn’t appeal as much in an aging and feminized society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brad Pearce
Reckoning's avatar
Reckoning
11h

I think the leftist idea that only black people can speak for black people, Latinos for Latinos, etc, has also cut down on the appetite for international charity. Churches are out of date on these fashions.

Around a decade ago we had a pro- Syrian refugee craze cooked up by the media to make PM Harper look cold and help Trudeau get elected. Our local Catholic diocese had an initiative that every parish should sponsor a refugee family. I know of at least one parish that was so fed up with the arrogance and ingratitude their Muslim guests that the parishioners were turned off. The initiative has not been repeated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brad Pearce
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brad Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture