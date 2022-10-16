“The persons to blame are you who are so foolish as to institute these contests; who go to see an oration as you would to see a sight, take your facts on hearsay, judge of the practicability of a project by the wit of its advocates, and trust for the truth as to past events, not the fact which you saw more than the clever strictures which you heard; the easy victims to newfangled arguments, unwilling to follow received conclusions; slaves to every new paradox, despisers of the commonplace; the first wish of every man being that he could speak himself, the next to rival those who can speak by seeming to keep up with their ideas by applauding every hit almost before it is made, and by being as quick in catching an argument as you are slow in seeing its consequences; asking, if I may say so, for something different from the conditions under which we live, and yet comprehending inadequately those very conditions.” -

Cleon son of Cleaenetus [Thucydides, 3.38.4-7]