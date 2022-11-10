“The leader and ruler of mortal life is the rational soul. And when it proceeds toward glory down a path of manly virtue, it has more than enough power and potential to win fame and it does not need the help of chance, which cannot grant or steal from anyone honesty, diligence, and other excellent qualities.” - Sallust [The Jugurthine War, 1]

Another election has come and gone, and once again, most results don’t make sense and completely defy what data, logic, and precedent told us should have happened. Do you remember how in 2020 they never found a compelling story to explain the absurd results? I doubt we will ever see one for 2022 either. It is impossible for me to believe that some of these vote totals were the result of honest counting, but at the same time I am unwilling to make any claims of that nature which I cannot back up with strong ev…