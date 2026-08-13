The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

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Ollo Gorog's avatar
Ollo Gorog
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At some point we must, as a society, decide that there's more to life than being entertained. What's called MSM today, got it's cue from Fox News long ago. MSM was struggling to stay afloat reporting The News, but Fox News, with alien babies and conspiracies, stole the limelight and made millions. MSM just followed the crowd to stay alive. Who's fault is that (he asked knowingly)?

If there's one positive thing that's come out of the last 10 horrid years, it's that America has been forced to look at it's ugly self in the mirror. We'll see the outcome of that soon.

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flipshod's avatar
flipshod
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One of the arguments you hear again taxing the rich, is that they will leave. I've always thought, "good riddence".

So maybe we just pass a painful tax on billionaires that is collectible unless they give up their citizenship/passport. Self-exile, as you mentioned.

They will try to keep doing what they're doing somewhere else but will be a lot easier to manage as non-citizens.

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