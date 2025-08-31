The Wayward Rabbler

Maenad
5d

My favorite incident of Newsom’s turning bowls of shit into fresh cream was the re-opening of the biggest LA freeway, burned and melted in a dramatic fire after neglecting years of warnings about the heaps of flammable junk swept under the overpass. All the striving Dems, Newsom, Karen Bass, Padilla and Kamala celebrated their competence and smooth executive ability after propping it back up a few days ahead of schedule with never a peep about the cause.

PJ Buys
2d

As a Canadian who grew up in the Trudeau era, GN reeks of someone with the same narcissistic and false persona, except with a possibly deeper malice.

The one positive thing about the horrible and disgusting man beyond words Justin T was that at least every single person in the country, including JT, knew he was literally retarded.

Everyone knew he was only elected because he was good looking, and past that he was just a pure puppet front men for globalist WEF forces.

New scum is the same, except there’s a deeper aura of evil about him, a sort of joker vibe that sexually delights in destruction for its own sake.

Trudeau and GN are the same, and we are all much much worse off for it.

