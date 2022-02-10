“From that moment when, at the sight of his beloved brother dying, Levin had looked at those questions of life and death for the first time through those new convictions, as he called them, which, imperceptibly, during that period from twenty to thirty-four years of age had come to replace his childhood and adolescent beliefs, he had been horrified, not so much at death as at life without the slightest knowledge of whence it came, wherefore, why, and what it was…

What amazed and upset him most of all was that the majority of people of his age and circle, who had replaced their former beliefs, as he had, with the same new beliefs he had, did not see anything wrong with it and were perfectly calm and content…

Another thing was that, after reading many books, he became convinced that those who shared the same views with him saw nothing implied in them, and without explaining anything, simply dismissed the questions which he felt he could not live without answering, and tried to resolve com…