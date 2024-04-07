“Xerxes responded to their speech with proud magnanimity. He said he would not act like the Lacedaemonians who had violated laws observed by all humanity when they killed the heralds; no, he himself would not do the kind of thing for which he was reproaching them: he would not kill these two men to release the Lacedaemonians from their guilt.”

- Herodotus [7.136.2]

“If he had been as discreet in carrying out his crimes as he was reckless in attempting them in the first place, he might perhaps at some time, in some respect or other, escaped my notice. But as luck would have it, his unbelievable recklessness has so far been accompanied by singular stupidity…In his aim of corrupting the court he has made his plans and ambitions clear to everyone”

- Cicero [In Verrem I, 5]