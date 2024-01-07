“To this system of literary monopoly was joined an unremitting industry to blacken and discredit in every way, and by every means, all those who did not hold to their faction. To those who have observed the spirit of their conduct, it has long been clear that nothing was wanted but the power of carrying the intolerance of the tongue and of the pen into persecution which would strike at property, liberty, and life.” - Edmund Burke [Reflections on the Revolution in France]