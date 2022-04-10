“That is how Paris destroys us slowly, delightfully, tearing us apart among old flowers and paper tablecloths stained with wine, with its colorless fire that comes running out of crumbling doorways at nightfall.”

- Julio Cortázar, Hopscotch

I can’t credit this cartoon, as it’s in my own collection from 2017.

As you probably haven’t heard, the first round of France’s presidential elections are on Sunday, April 10th: campaigning has already ended, and we will soon know where the chips fall [it’s common in other countries to have a prohibition on campaigning in the 2 to 3 days preceding an election, to prevent voters from being swayed by a last minute surprise or increasingly impossible promises no one has time to refute.] The main contenders are centrist [and pawn of financial interests, or do I repeat myself] incumbent Emmanuel Macron running with h…