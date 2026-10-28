The Wayward Rabbler

The Wayward Rabbler

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
6d

$38K to remove one sea lion?

The government can't do anything right.

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4 replies by Brad Pearce and others
Chuck Pezeshki's avatar
Chuck Pezeshki
6d

Awesome stuff, in that it is a chronicle of the bizarre. Which is really the story of PNW salmon conservation. You can't make this stuff up.

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