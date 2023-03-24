“As for the supreme power which he had pursued during the whole course of his life throughout such dangers and which at last and with such difficulty he had achieved, the only fruit he reaped from it was an empty name and a glory which made him envied by his fellow-citizens.”

- Plutarch [Caesar, 69]

A recent night of protests in Israel. Photo: Oren Alon/Reuters

Israel is about to enter into its 12th week of large-scale protests, called some of the largest in Israel’s history. The protestors are a broad coalition from within Israeli society, most of all Israel’s well-educated, secular middle class. At issue is a plan to reduce the power of Israel’s Supreme Court. Israel has never been able to pass a formal constitution, meaning it is governed by a series of “Basic Laws,” which have left the Supreme Court with an…