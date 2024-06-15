“You talk about this unconstrained and emancipated life you have chosen, without wives and children, but you are no different from outlaws or the most savage wild beasts.

Certainly it is not because you take pleasure in a solitary existence that you live without wives, for there is none among you who either eats or sleeps alone. What you want is complete liberty to lead an undisciplined and promiscuous life…

Let none suppose that I overlook the fact that marriage and the procreation of children have their vexatious and painful aspects. But remember this too, we do not possess any other good which does not include some unpleasant element in its composition.” - Augustus Caesar [Cassius Dio, 56.6-8]