“Complaints, whether of communities or individuals, it is possible to adjust; but war undertaken by a coalition for sectional interests, whose progress there is no means of foreseeing, may not be easily or creditably settled.”

- Archidamus, King of Sparta [Thucydides, 1.82.6]

West Africa is in its moment of greatest peril. As a result of a standoff between states over the coup in Niger, a war may break out at any time which could engulf this region that is home to 440 million people. On one side are the active members of Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS,] backed by France and the United States. On the other side are suspended members of ECOWAS, aligned with Russia and the Wagner private military company. ECOWAS is activating “standby” troops and they appear to be in the “amassing” phase of preparing for war. Ivory Coast President…