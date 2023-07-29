“It is evident that many more princes have lost their lives and their states through conspiracies than through open warfare, because being able to wage open war against a prince is within the reach of very few, while the possibility of conspiring against him is open to everyone.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, III.6]

A group of soldiers announces the end of Niger’s 7th Republic overnight between Wednesday the 26th and Thursday the 27th.

On Wednesday, July 26th, the Palace Guards in the African nation of Niger detained the President, Mohamed Bazoum. After some hours of confusion and protests from his supporters, the world witnessed a now-familiar sight: a group of African military officers, this time calling themselves the “National Council for Safeguard of the Homeland” [CNSP], on state television announcing an end to civil government. Acting as the ju…