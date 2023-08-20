“Of one they said that he had robbed funds from the city government; of another, that he had not succeeded in some undertaking because he was bribed; and of yet another, that because of his ambition, he had committed this or that impropriety. As a consequence of this hatred arose on every side, which led to deep disagreements, from deep disagreements to sects, and from sects to ruin.” - Machiavelli [Discourses, I.8]
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On Thursday, August 17th, just weeks before a snap parliamentary election meant to end a year of political instability which has seen three different governments, the police in Slovakia arrested the country’s spymaster and several other high ranking intelligence and security officials. This was the latest move …