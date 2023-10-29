“Such was the awful fate that befell the Romans and Italians throughout the province of Asia, men, women, and children, their freedmen and slaves, all who were of Italian blood; by which it was made very plain that it was quite as much hatred of Romans as fear of Mithridates that impelled Asiatics to commit these atrocities.” - Appian [The Mithridatic Wars, 23]

A massive rally in support of Palestine in Baghdad on October, 13. And after all we did for them! [AP Photo/Anmar Khalil]

On October, 19th the US State Department issued a warning to Americans abroad: show caution, everywhere. As a result of the hostilities between Israel and Palestine, Americans should be cautious in any place where they could be identified as an American, and make sure they are able to receive warnings from the State Department. Lebanon has been moved up to Level 4, “Do Not Travel.” Some American personnel and their families have fled the country. Meanwhile, the self-styled “Axis of Resistance,” that is to say,…