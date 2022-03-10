“As far as the sea is concerned, there is no better location anywhere in the known world than Byzantium; its natural defences are superb, and its position also guarantees the city’s prosperity…
It commands the mouth of the Black Sea so that no merchant can enter or leave without Byzantine permission…
If the Byzantines either had made mischief…or if they did not live there in the first place, Greeks would necessarily be denied access…for the strait is so narrow, and there are so many barbarians in close proximity, that the Black Sea would unquestionably become a no-go area for us. ” - Polybius [4.38]
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The History and Geography
The importance of the Black Sea region to the ancient world cannot be overstated. From the time it was opened up to Greek trade and colonization in around the 8th century BC it b…