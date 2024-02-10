“ ‘Posterity gives everyone his due honor. If I am condemned, people will remember me as well as Cassius and Brutus’

…The senate ordered his books to be burnt by the aediles. But they survived, first hidden and later republished. This makes one deride the stupidity of people who believe that today’s authority can destroy tomorrow’s memories. On the contrary, repressions of genius increase its prestige. All that tyrannical conquerors, and imitators of their brutalities, achieve is their own disrepute and their victims’ renown.”

- Tacitus [Annals, IV.35]