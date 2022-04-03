“Having been besieged, some, so as to show the enemy they have surplus grain and make him despair of being able to besiege them through hunger, have either thrown bread outside the walls or given a steer grain to eat and then allowed it to be taken so that when it’s killed and found full of grain, it shows what abundance they have.” - Machiavelli [Art of War, VII.81]

From the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War, one of the things I have found the most remarkable is the “West’s” boundless faith in sanctions. As part of actual warfare blockades can have some impact- often at great human cost- but as a form of purely economic warfare they have nothing but a human cost. This should be no surprise, for example, Napoleon’s “Continental System” whereby he attempted to block the United Kingdom from European markets simply didn’t work and is considered by many to have led to his downfall. The US government has drastically failed at much more modest sanctions efforts, with the regimes in Cuba, I…