“Everything which they have done, or continue to do, in order to obtain and keep their power is by the most common arts. They proceed exactly as their ancestors of ambition have done before them. Trace through all their artifices, frauds, and violences and you can find nothing at all that is new. They follow the precedents and examples with the punctilious exactness of a pleader. They never depart an iota from the authentic formulas of tyranny and usurpation.”

- Edmund Burke [Reflections on the Revolution in France, p. 166]

“They find themselves obliged to rake into the histories of former ages (which they have ransacked with a malignant and profligate industry) for every instance of oppression and persecution which has been made by that body, or in its favour, in order to justify, upon very iniquitous, because very illogical principles of retaliation, their own persecutions and their own cruelties.” - Edmund Burke [p. 140]