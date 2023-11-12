“The Leaders in the cities made the fairest professions: on the one side with the cry for political equality of The People, on the other of a moderate aristocracy; but they sought prizes for themselves in those public interests which they pretended to cherish and, stopping at nothing in their struggle for ascendancy, engaged in direct excesses…



Meanwhile the moderate part of the citizens perished between the two, either for not joining in the quarrel, or because envy would not suffer them to escape.” - Thucydides [3.82.8]

Sudanese refugees leaving the country for neighboring Chad.

The war in Sudan has been ongoing for almost 7 months. Besides the initial evacuation of foreign nationals, it has received limited notice in the international press. It remains what it always was: a war between two factions over power and gold. The Rapid Support Forces [RSF] under General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo [Hemedti] appear to be moving towards some sort of victory, with control over most of the twin cities…