“Anyone reading the histories of this latter city [Florence] will see how many false accusations were lodged in every era against citizens who were actively involved in the city’s most important affairs. Of one they said that he had robbed funds from the city government; of another, that he had not succeeded in some undertaking because he was bribed; and of yet another, that because of his ambition he had committed this or that impropriety. As a consequence of this hatred arose on every side, which led to deep disagreements, and from deep disagreements sects, and from sects to ruin.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses, I.8]

As you have probably seen by now, on Monday, August 8th, 2022, the FBI raided Donald Trump’s living quarters in his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The world found out from Trump’s public statement. Here is the live coverage from the New York Times. Basically, they are alleging that Trump took documents with him when he left the Oval Office, in violation of federal …