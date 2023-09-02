“No parallel can be found for Gaius’ far-fetched extravagances…he built Liburnian galleys with ten banks of oars, jeweled poop decks, multicoloured sails, and huge baths, colonnades, and banqueting halls aboard…Villas and country houses were run up for him regardless of expenses. - Suetonius [Gaius Caligula, 37.]

Gabon’s putschists announce the end of the government in the early morning hours of August 30th.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 30th in Greenwich Mean Time, the wire service Reuters ran two very different headlines about the small African nation of Gabon. One read, “Gabon President Ali Bongo wins third term after disputed election.” The next read, “Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power.” As it stands, the articles show as being 2 minutes apart, but unfortunately Reuters updates and does not provide an …