“Every thing seems out of nature in this strange chaos of levity and ferocity, and of all sorts of crimes jumbled together with all sorts of follies. In viewing this monstrous tragi-comic scene, the most opposite passions necessarily succeed and sometimes mix with each other in the mind; alternate contempt and indignation; alternate laughter and tears; alternate scorn and horror.” - Edmund Burke [Reflections on the Revolution in France]

Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, described by some as the strongest amongst gangsters and by others as a revolutionary, demanding the resignation of Haiti’s “Prime Minister” Ariel Henry.

Haiti’s rump government seems to have reached its expiration date. The illegitimate Prime Minister Ariel Henry left the country on an official visit to Kenya, in an effort to finalize the intervention force he has spent over a year beggi…