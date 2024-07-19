“In peace there’s nothing so becomes a man /

As modest stillness and humility, /

But when the blast of war blows in our ears, /

Then imitate the action of a tiger. /

Stiffen the sinews, conjure up the blood, /

Disguise fair nature with hard-favoured rage.”

- King Harry [Shakespeare, Henry V, 3.1.3-7]

An instantly iconic photo of Trump after his brush with death. “Fight, Fight, Fight!”

It is no great insight to say that for some time America has been lacking in leadership. Perhaps a man has liked Donald Trump or Barack Obama or some other recent President, governor, or legislator, but our leadership class as a whole is tepid, uncreative, corrupt, dull-witted, and cowardly. There are countless examples of the faults of our ruling class, though perhaps the worst is the Democrats ostentatiously showing their fear of the January 6th riots when most of …