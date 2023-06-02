“These are men who have been granted a state…because they enjoy the favour of him who grants it…
Such men depend solely upon two very uncertain and unstable things: the will and the Fortune of him who granted him the state. But they do not know how, and are unable, to maintain their position.”
- Machiavelli [The Prince, VII]
“Politics in Yugoslavia perfectly mirrors the process of history and is thus more predictable than most people think.”
- Robert Kaplan [Balkan Ghosts, I]
The Wayward Rabbler is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: I refer to Kosovo as a country throughout this article for ease and readability, not as an expression of any specific beliefs I hold about this topic. If you wish to leave death threats about how Kosovo is Serbia [or, not to exclude Albanians, about my criticisms of Kosovo] please do so in the comments.