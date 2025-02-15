“Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy. For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.” - Jesus of Nazareth [Luke, 12.1-3]

Democrats protesting in favor of the bureaucracy.

The Democrats are not well, and not just in the sense that Trump has sent a lot of them running to the shrink. While Trump only gained a little under 4 points compared to 2016, the “vibe shift” within society has been incredible. The fact is that people hate the Democrats and the last place they will look to understand why is inwards. No #Resistance has formed and we have seen nary a pussy hat, while Trump’s beautiful opening rampage through the institutions has left him with a current approval rating going as high as 54%. This is the highest in his career as an elected politician by a solid margin. Rasmussen even has the country going “in the right direction” number above water for the first time in 20 years. Democrats remain convinced that people voted for Trump because of egg prices and simultaneously think it is reasonable to ask “do you regret your vote” because egg prices haven’t gone down in three weeks. They are immune to data and are unable to see that not only has Donald Trump not lost support, he is approved by a higher percentage of the public than voted for him. Trump keeps rapidly getting what he wants out of other countries with his tariff threats, but Democrats can only see this as him losing when he doesn’t implement tariffs because those countries do exactly what he wants. It often feels impossible to be as stupid as they prove themselves day after day; I have long suspected they started acting stupid as some sort of stratagem to frustrate us but that pretending to be stupid ultimately made them stupid, though it is hard to say what purpose would have been served by deliberate obtuseness. We could speculate all day, but we all encounter their abject idiocy constantly.

Regardless, much of the public is having the time of our lives as Trump goes to war with their power apparatus, stripping clearances, banning people from buildings, and more. Sure, a few Trump policies have been awful, like his crazed proposal to expel the Palestinians and build Mar-A-Gaza, which we can only hope is a reckless gambit, but most of the rest of his actions have been an incredible attempt at restoring something resembling popular governance. There were immediate attacks on the most irritating aspects of the prior regime, like DEI and trans activism. We’ve seen a real change of the guard more so than happens between most administrations, emphasized nowhere more than Tulsi Gabbard becoming the Director of National Intelligence less than a year after assholes now under her rule placed her under surveillance after she came out in support of Trump. He’s trying to clear out the Federal employees so hard that on top of mass firings the rule he put out is that four must leave for each hire, a true war of attrition against the managerial state.

As promised, Elon is running his DOGE group roughshod across government spending, to the tremendous indignation of Democrats who can think little better to say than “no one voted for Elon Musk” despite that putting him in this position was a highly publicized pre-election promise [albeit one that many, including myself, figured was just to keep Musk amused and out of trouble.] Longstanding corrupt behavior of the permanent government class is coming to light as the public learns about how our tax dollars are used to breed pantsuit mafias and fund transgender rap in Bangladesh- bear in mind that it’s not really “fraudulent” because they openly admit what they’re doing, but it is certainly corrupt to loot the treasury in this fashion. The Democrats are even going around claiming it is a “constitutional crisis” that a guy appointed by the President is cutting spending across the President’s own branch of government.

Democrats have found themselves in the unenviable and perhaps unprecedented position of being the political establishment while out of power in all three branches of government. They have made it clear that they look at the Federal bureaucracy and its NGO network and say, L'État, c'est vous. The blob is the aspect of America they love and are faithful to. It is shitlib nationalism: absolute loyalty to the current managerial class. To them it is of key importance that there not be “political control” over these functions. They view this managerial class as our state’s constitution regardless of what is in the United States Constitution. They are truly Pharisees, in that they only care about obscure rules, “traditions,” and access to temple revenues. They have no interest in if any of this works or in what the public wants or needs. In the words of Jesus,

“Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cumin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith.” [Matthew, 23.23]

Indeed, this is the party whose President just issued unprecedented mass amnesties for people they claim aren’t criminals after years of ruthlessly persecuting “J6ers” for what was basically indiscretion, and yet still without a hint of irony lecture us about “norms,” “democracy,” and “the rule of law.” One only behaves like this if they consider themselves of a different class than you that lives by different rules, but they sure care about their fake rules. In the immortal words of N.S. Lyons: “It’s not hypocrisy, you’re just powerless.” Except we’re not powerless anymore: at long last our faction is back in power, in politics and in society, and not just in a nominal sense.

The public has had it with this segment of the population, but the Democrats have no intention of changing as their shitlib institutional fortress crumbles around them. This has made all of their behavior since the election and since Trump took office a constant mix of depressing and hilarious. They will not be ending their crusade to save “democracy,” by which they mean “rule by a class of retarded and deranged Pharisees who are accountable to no one but themselves.” The tax-eaters are finally on their back heel, but Democrats will not be doing anything different. I mean, look at these people:

[This gets more funny the longer you watch it. It is the final destination of the Boomer generation in living form, hearkening back to the Civil Rights Era to protest in favor of Federal Government jobs.]

They remain clueless as to why they lost the election and Trump has become accepted- even a cultural icon. A pariah the first time he took the land’s highest office, now the Village People performed at his inauguration looking something like the coalition that got him elected. The fact is that people simply don’t like the Democrats. They are the epitome of pissing on you and telling you it is raining. They have lost ground drastically with basically every segment of the population besides the elderly and over-educated useless people. They have few strategies to counter this besides blaming the voters, but they can’t make it anywhere with their normal rhetoric of blaming white supremacy or Russia. They can’t even any longer rely on the youth. What is more, their collapse among Hispanic voters has disproven their dogma that mass immigration will give them a permanent majority, and it is all because nobody likes them. They may be able to admit the border got a bit chaotic and that turned off voters but they can’t even admit they ran a candidate who was obviously an outright moron. They attribute the election loss exclusively to inflation but to the extent that is why anyone voted against them it wasn’t even inflation or costs per se, it was Democrats telling us that the economy was great and we just didn’t understand our own finances. Of course, after the election the media did admit voters were right:

This page is often terrible, but did well putting these articles together.

Voters were tired of being lectured and harangued. They tried to make us miserable about everything for 8 years in their Trump panic and only made him stronger by cancelling him, attempting to jail him, and at least one person attempting to kill him. Voters ultimately decided that Kamala Harris is for they/them and Donald Trump is for you; I will at least give Kamala credit in that she ultimately brought “joy” to the country by handing it to Trump. The extent to which the trans issue hurt Democrats should not be underplayed, especially given that our elections are decided by a few points. It isn’t a matter of bigotry or lack of understanding, it is a matter of demanding people live by lies. Every political party has narratives, so it is one thing to make people go along with “wages are keeping up with inflation” or “this mass of illegal immigrants are refugees who want to work hard and live peacefully.” Those things could be true even if they aren’t and it isn’t in and of itself humiliating to say you believe them. Claiming males don’t have a large natural advantage over females in sports or that women don’t need to be protected from sharing a locker room with a 300 pound man in a skirt is demanding that you publicly humiliate and debase yourself by affirming something every non-deranged person knows is a lie. In a way it stops being about saving women’s sports or protecting women, it becomes about the ritual humiliation of having to do this to avoid the wrath of their cancel mobs.

Throughout the election Democrats also told themselves a comforting lie: that Donald Trump had a “ceiling” of 47%, because we’re dealing with the type of people who think you can determine a statistical rule by two data points- our august Department of Education may have failed them! One way or another, they underestimated their ability to make themselves hated, especially compared to Donald Trump’s incredible relatability in any situation he should find himself in.

So, all of these things together, Donald Trump entered office with support like he has never had. In his first term, Trump seems to have been something like the proverbial dog that caught the car: he knew he wanted to be President but didn’t know what he would do when he attained it. His biggest mistake was to think that he could placate or appease his enemies and that they would accept him as the legitimate President, because of course Trump was facing something very different than normal political opposition. He thought he could make them believe he wasn’t a Russian plant and let years of his presidency go to waste fighting them when a simple narrative of “I ran on peace with Russia” would have covered it. He thought taking covid “seriously” would make it go away after a short period of time. Every step of the way, he tried to work with people who were implacably hostile. But being humiliated, cancelled, persecuted, and shot at changed Donald Trump. Democrats are learning why they have the saying “If you aim at the King you best not miss.” They did just that, and for the second term Trump, with four years of planning and stewing, came in like a wrecking ball:

You’ll never unsee this and I’m not sorry.

Democrats still just don’t get it, because they have now had the institutions captured for long enough that they are unable to imagine anything but loving the institutions. This is why despite the fact that data shows Donald Trump has only become more popular they keep insisting we regret voting for him each time he does something awesome. To get some insight into the sort of minds we’re dealing with I want you to look at this dreadful post I had the misfortune of reading on Facebook:

I need to give you some background here, as I happened to click through: this woman went to a third-rate regional university- I went to an objectively more prestigious school than her and I went to goddamn Washington State University [go Cougs!] More incredibly, this was posted to the page of some sort of feminist performance art collective which she for some reason perceives to be a forum “for educated researchers only.”

As I have said repeatedly, the real ideological struggle of our time is not left vs right or capitalism vs communism or secularism vs religion or even nationalism vs globalism: it is government by boss vs government by HR department. Obviously, Trump is the archetypal boss and this woman lives like an HR department, coming in with irrelevant qualifications and an idiotic questionnaire that includes the dichotomy “educated people or people against education.” Against education. No one is against education, we’re against the universities turning our children into her. Completely sure she knows more than anyone else in the room, she proceeds to tell you the score she got on a public relations degree and say she has “studied propaganda” but will be blocking anyone who calls her brainwashed by the media and talks about people “less equipped to vet sources than her” and the other luminaries on her feminist performance art Facebook page. She also didn’t ask a single question that is particularly provable or unprovable but insists you provide links to back up your answers and respond to this insane degree of condescension “respectfully.”

For the record, I saw this posted by a third party and didn’t expect the OP to show up, as well as a few other idiots who made very dumb arguments at me, but my basic response was that I voted for Trump because I hate people like her and that reading this made me want to go to Canada for healthcare. This shit is a Democrat earnestly trying to understand why they lost the election. Here is but one response, I kind of wish I didn’t feel too guilty to share a bigger profile picture but I’m sure this individual has enough problems:

Not having money for insulin is objectively shitty but why does this person responding think that gay marriages have been annulled? But yeah Republicans are the ones broken by propaganda.

Sharing the response may have been gratuitous, but I have a good reason for featuring the original post. This is who the libs are and what they love about America and what they are loyal to. They are proudly the swarm of attendants overconfident in their useless qualifications with a clipboard of asinine questions trying to get into your business, or at least are the supporters of such. They think that “institutions” enforcing “norms” only happens in “democracy” despite that the medieval Catholic Church was perhaps history’s greatest norm enforcing institution and thrived under autocracy. This all is why you get five former Treasury Secretaries writing an op-ed endlessly hand-wringing about disliking a single political appointment being made to an assistant position while acknowledging that for more or less a century a close cabal has held the secrets of their craft away from the executive and by extension the democratic process. Apparently the Treasury insiders are kind of like Roman augers but of course much less cool because it doesn’t require expertise in Bird Law. This situation should strike everyone as both strange and corrupt, most of all coming from the people who spend all day lecturing us about democracy:

Obviously though the executive being under the political control of the executive you and I voted on who won the election is democracy, they’re just twisting words to fit their needs:

Never do they stop to ask who exactly is in charge of these people if their positions are meant to be “free from political control.” They keep citing the Constitution, seemingly unaware that it quite clearly states the executive branch serves under the executive:

The ultimate nightmare of this political faction has proven to be Elon Musk’s DOGE. Now, don’t get me wrong, there is plenty to be concerned about with the President letting the world’s richest man go around and disrupt government as he sees fit, but he is acting on authority that the President clearly has and by extension can delegate. 90% of criticisms are not reasonable but there are fair criticisms of Musk’s conflicts of interest in terms of many of these bureaucrats having regulatory power over his companies. The thing about that is that their asinine prosecutions are part of what brought him to Trump. While it’s inevitable that someone like Musk and his enormous business interests are subjected to government oversight, he has been on the receiving end of excessive amounts of bullshit from these people and at a certain point you could use this to force any significantly invested person out of government. Also Musk placed a huge bet on the winning horse, it paying off is frankly the way of the world. This chart of his relation to regulators honestly says more about government sprawl and the need for streamlining than it does about Musk’s conflicts of interest:

At what point do you have to worry about regulatory agencies creating conflicts of interests to ensure all the power is held by people who have never worked outside of government?

Though they panicked about many things, including the challenge to birthright citizenship, Democrats latched on the most to the closure of USAID. The open secret about USAID that insiders don’t want you to know is that it employs and exports dreadful clipboard bureaucrat class to go around the world undermining regimes and bothering people with nonsense like starting dissident feminist performance art collectives. To again speak of the literal Pharisees, “Ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves” [Mattew, 23.15.] This, of course, is what happened to Georgia and countless other NGO-infested countries, as I have written about repeatedly. By the way, I am not joking that we both export these people all over the world, both our owns and foreigners we trained:

To me it’s an enormous relief that this is coming out in the open, though others want to go on endlessly about all people our taxes must support whom we had never before heard of:

The Democrats are by and large having an incredible amount of trouble conceptualizing that anything within our government should need reform or that it is worth caring about budgets or even if programs are effective. It is somehow impossible for them to see that all the nonsense USAID partakes in gets in the way of doing whichever part of its work is actually helpful- though I must mention that dumping surplus birdseed on Africa has the impact of preventing their economies from developing. Aid during war and famine or medicine during an epidemic is one thing, but these countries have ceded key state functions to foreign aid and the international shitlib class. Arguments for continuing this arrangement are not so different from the arguments against abolishing slavery: sure, this is bad and stops them from being free, but how else will they take care of themselves?

In an article titled “Nation Shrugs as Godzilla Eats Washington” Matt Taibbi covers Trump’s rampage through the capital with his usual aplomb, though for our purpose here it is one quote about USAID which is the most important:

“Like many Americans I’m not against sending money for literacy programs or antibiotics for the poor, but we’ve gone beyond. We’re throwing billions at a strange secular religion and inducing foreigners to accept by tying niche ideology to guns-and-butter aid (are you ready for LGBT-inclusive economic development?). And we do it while we drone, murder, spy, and build Franken-viruses in the same locales. As a taxpayer, this doesn’t make me feel charitable, it makes me feel robbed, and listening to a parade of politicians scold us with platitudes about the Camelot spirit of JFK and “doing good” makes me want to strangle them all. I can’t be alone in this.”

Indeed, and this aspect at least isn’t particularly about the government spending as part of the total, as it isn’t enough to balance the budget or tackle the deficit, but it is insulting for tax money to be spent on this nonsense, and more importantly it is in the context of a raft of other nefarious activities to promote their strange secular religion. Further, to create a vast patronage and employment record for hordes of unimpressive indoctrinated agents of the state who, once again, to the Democrat partisans represent everything they are loyal to about America. This has become our own version of clericalism and anti-clericalism, a political feature that America was previously mercifully spared, except that their temple is the state.

USAID is just one component though, the liberals are being driven to defend every establishment policy in a country that has grown to hate the institutions. The Democrats went so far as to brag that they’re forcing fluoride to stay in the water in Arkansas because they now the party of chemicals and contamination:

They also voted against a former DNC member who was confirmed anyway and sent a letter, big day for the Democrats.

Really nothing is too unpopular for the modern Democrats, and Ole Muskie even has them coming out to stump for the IRS:

Bear in mind that none of this data is all that private in the first place and that all sorts of various employees and consultants and everyone else can see it regardless. They are also obsessed with the relative youth of the team of programmers that he brought in to design AI’s to search through various things the government does, despite that we all know they were Democrats these same people would be raving about the new generation of whiz kids. This is the same party that made David Hogg, whom the entire country knows to be an idiot, the VP of their party. Regardless, they want us to worry that some of the people working for Musk are young, though any of them are old enough to at least intern at the government doing similar work or hold highly specialized positions in the military; our entire national security apparatus is completely reliant on training 20 year olds to do complex and specialized tasks. Also here is one of those dreadful Krassenstein brothers who seems to not understand the end of the IRS would mean the end of the income tax and no more of these audits that he so desperately wants Americans to go through.

If people would bother to read Adam Smith, they would see a very clear explanation of why the IRS antagonizes the public far past the point necessary to collect the amount of taxes which it does and it is not just a problem of greedy Republicans.

Getting the Democrats to stand up for the least popular portions of society was so successful that the RFK nomination for Health and Human Services got old Liz Warren telling reporters she is scared that our poor benevolent pharmaceutical companies may go bankrupt if they aren’t exempt from liability:

Speaking of Liz Warren:

Yeah lady, you are right except it isn’t just our pathos. Feminized nanny government is a reality you are simultaneously saying isn’t real but is also a good thing. This is all about keeping us under the thumb of a bunch of neurotic rule-worshippers as if our country is one giant kindergarten, and the country is sick of it.

The majority of the public continues to look on with amusement as a small core of Democrats go from place to place unsuccessfully trying to fight for corruption, waste, and inefficiency, but for the people who live off of this largess it is a disaster.

In one particularly comical instance, they claimed it was a violation of the separation of powers that they should not be let into the Department of Education despite that said Department is under the Executive Branch and they are the Legislative Branch and by extension are the ones who would be separated from it. They seem to earnestly believe that the separation of powers means the President does not control his own branch of government. The video of these dementia patients trying to get in is really quite funny, as they are blocked by one guy who is just standing there and not even stopping them. With Maxine Waters in the lead they are like a bus of people from the old folk’s home who got to the buffet too early and they can’t wait to get in:

It’s a nice touch that this geriatric says she can’t hear him over and over again. The Democrats, of course, think you’re either for the Department of Education or against education. They think that every teacher who voted for Trump must be greatly regretting it knowing their sacred Department of Education is under threat. They can’t even conceptualize that any teacher would want to be rid of this layer of incompetent federal bureaucrats valuing indoctrination over education who have done nothing but make our schools worse for 50 years, because all they themselves want is to be told what to do and they are currently languishing without instruction. It’s also not clear what the hell they would do if they were in the building, are they trying to have a sit-in?

Every step of the way Democrats show that all they care about is keeping an enormous bureaucracy wasting our money- in short distributing the temple revenues to their cronies. The liturgy of government is sacred and the results are irrelevant. It is an unquestioned good that a vast swarm of bureaucrats micromanage our lives and careers and give out money to everything under the sun: busybodies are and should be our nation’s top export, along with money for them to keep up the meddling. They care not for the actual Constitution, only for the inherited methodology of government, which is why they lose their minds about any changes to precedent such as the former Treasury Secretaries over one employee being assigned there by the President. To go back to our analogy, “The Pharisees have delivered to the people a great many observances by succession from their fathers, which are not written in the law of Moses” [Josephus, Antiquities, XIII.X.6.] They are never held back from anything by the actual Constitution of the United States, to them it is always about keeping this monstrous regulatory state in place. They often won’t even admit there is waste:

“For the sake of argument, just as an intellectual parlor game, let’s imagine for a moment that “waste” and “fraud” do exist in the government.” It is, in general, a fair point that the Government Accountability Office exists and is supposed to do this kind of work and that neither side listens to them, but the Democrats are not saying, “hey we have a pile of GAO reports from the last ten years we could bother to actually implement.” They’re not by and large agreeing to any cost-cutting measures or acknowledging mission sprawl anywhere, they’re digging into “every penny we spend is necessary” and the institutions are great. It’s also somewhat amusing that Reich doesn’t even consider that perhaps those inspector generals have “gone native” and that having a full time person like that assigned to one department isn’t a good way to go about things because he will have social and professional reasons to not want to upset people at the place he will continue to work. You ever hear of someone bringing in an “inside consultant” to cut costs? Still, for the sake of argument, let’s say this isn’t about cutting waste and fraud, what then, is it about? Well, seemingly reducing the mass of government agents ruining our country, which is even better than saving money.

Only one Democrat in office who has landed on my radar is even thinking about being honest about how things are going and acting like a reasonable and productive opposition party. It is that same Dean Phillips who ran for President in opposition to not having a primary, though he isn’t well known and doesn’t seem Presidential material, he had the sense to know they should at least let their party voters decide if they wanted to try another 4 years of Biden. Perhaps he should be listened to now:

I disagree that either of those things merit reforming, but that’s at least a respectable position.

What I have covered here is only the tip of the iceberg. One could go on all day, and far from being the fake position we thought it would be, Musk seems to really be going for it with DOGE. They now have a real website and everything. He is even threatening to get into military spending, which Trump is amenable to lowering. It seems as if Trump may actually put these people in the position of opposing reducing nuclear stockpiles. They are certainly cheering for unelected judges fighting the will of the people at every turn, which once again, is to them “democracy.”

We can only expect Democrats to get more crazy as they thrash at Trump’s flurry of attacks on the permanent state, though they are also very old and maybe tantruming will put them to sleep. Those among them who get it are few and far between, and almost always more of long-term supporters than party insiders. You should not downplay how far gone this faction is though, with one progressive magazine writing an article, in earnest, about how Trump is not enough like Hitler and should seek to learn from him. Check out this gem of a quote:

“But it’s something else to destroy the world-class institutions that make America great, to coin a phrase. Even Hitler did not trash German science. Hitler did seek to turn science to his own ends, to promote research on eugenics, new technologies for blitzkrieg war, sick medical experiments, and more efficient ways for the mass killing of Jews. Yet civilian German science, long a mark of German pride, also thrived. During the Nazi era, German scientists and engineers invented the first electron microscope, industrial-scale production of artificial fiber, pharmaceuticals such as advanced sulfa drugs, artificial rubber, and much more. Trump, in short, is even more nihilist than Hitler.”

Guys, what about all the good things Hitler did? What you need to understand is that the Holocaust was merely a side effect of Hitler’s devotion to the institutions! More seriously, he doesn’t bother to say if those civilian developments had anything to do with government spending, as opposed to just being things corporations in Germany happened to release in that era, because of course to the libs it doesn’t make a difference.

Biden’s first Press Secretary Jen Psaki, now a fixture of the dying legacy media, had a conversation with comedian Jon Stewart, and her take is that the Democrats struggle from being “too principled,” though then she rapidly acknowledged one shouldn’t say that:

She says here that she doesn’t know why Democrats lost or where to go next, but emphasizes that they are the “defenders of the institutions.” These being the same institutions that have failed the public in practice and in popularity. Still, there is no reform message from the Democrats. It has been a long time since Trump’s first election, they had plenty of time to figure out what happened- Hillary Clinton even wrote a book called What Happened! Crucially, his 2016 victory had much to do with “Hope and Change” candidate Obama choosing the bank institutions over the American people following the Financial Crisis. Perhaps more importantly, for well over a generation the political and financial class won no matter what while your job got outsourced to Asia and you lost your house. Democrats apparently never did learn that identifying this and riffing off of it was why Trump won the first time, because they got so involved in Russiagate nonsense they never had to acknowledge what made Trump successful. They just attributed what support he did have to the voters being morally bad and some Facebook ads.

Democrats are nowhere close to getting it, as seen here in this post from a well-known liberal in my area, with a take on the first month of Trump:

Right, that is the key takeaway. Not even an acknowledgement that perhaps mission creep distracted the government from doing the things that did work while alienating the public? Something that has always fascinated me about these people is that they will use “reactionary” as a political insult but then blatantly refuse to consider the reaction they will provoke, and if you bring this up will often just say, more or less, that you can’t let concern for consequences stop you from doing “the right thing.” I would suggest that it wasn’t worth risking food and medical aid to impoverished third worlders, that you consider crucial because you want to do a bunch of weirdo gender and sex activism. However, all that matters to these people is their shitlib nationalism: maintaining the same managerial class. It used to be kind of a trite observation often made by basic bitch dissenters that “the President doesn’t matter that much.” People who said this used to think that they were smarter than all the people who care a great deal about elections in the belief that who is elected to office changes much. However, what few considered is that many now think it is a good thing if the Presidency changes nothing. The Deep State is the government, and Democrat partisans absolutely love it:

What, then, is to be done? Is victory possible? Perhaps, at least partially, though a relevant quote from William Faulkner’s novel The Mansion paints a bleak picture. He happens to be talking about elections, but it fully applies to the Federal Employees, and even worse, “NGO” grant recipients, who now form our ruling class,

“They’re not faced with an individual or even a situation: they are beating their brains out against one of the foundation rocks of our national character itself. Which is the premise that politics and political office are not and never have been the method and means by which we can govern ourselves in peace and dignity and honor, but instead are our national refuge for our incompetents who have failed at every other occupation by means of which they might make a living for themselves and their families; and whom as a result we would have to feed and cloth and shelter out of our own private purses and means…there is nothing else he can do that anybody on earth would pay him for on a Saturday night.”

This, indeed, is how our modern Pharisees have us trapped: there is nothing else anyone would pay them to do, we don’t want to privately support them, and social convention prohibits us from selling them to zoos for meat. This is why it is so important to Democrat partisans that the government remain a make-work program, to keep all of the over-educated and useless people they have trained “gainfully” employed. If you ask me though we could take a page out of Mao’s playbook and send this tax-eater class to the countryside to pick fruit and replace all of the illegals we’re deporting. Maybe that is a last hope to fix their character. On the other hand, I like rural America far too much to subject it to these idiots.

For now, they will groan on, and we will watch in ceaseless amazement as they fail to understand that it is them and their dreadful rule which the public hates. To many of us they cannot lose their jobs fast enough, grant money to study insect mating habits in Indonesia be damned.

