Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 67
Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 67

The Madman Theory of Gaza
Brad Pearce
Feb 07, 2025
This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Alexis and I try to get to the bottom of Trump’s alarming statement on Gaza. Are we taking over the Gaza Strip? How many Americans will die? What will it cost? Is this America First? Perhaps more importantly, are we just ethnically cleansing the place?

Appears in episode
Brad Pearce
