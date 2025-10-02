The Wayward Rabbler

I recall many years ago where Jimmy Carter and various organizations would show up at Eastern European elections to declare them free and fair. Has a similar declaration been made here? That would seem to permanently tank their credibility.

One of the pro-Russians on Twitter suggested that Moldovans would be drafted as into the Ukrainian meat grinder. Interested thought, although I doubt they are nationalistic and organized enough to pull it off.

This is interesting as a potential dry run for new forms of cheating in Western Europe. Something Reform and other populist parties to factor into their calculations.

Your essay on Moldova carries the fire of polemic, and it succeeds in tearing the mask off the ritual language of “democracy” that Western institutions drape over power. What stands out is not only the detail but the recognition of a pattern: the playbook of interference repeated until it becomes almost banal. In that sense, your work is a necessary counterweight to the official story.

At the same time, I wonder if in cutting through the lies of Brussels you sometimes strip too much from Moldova itself. The country is not merely a pawn or a “fake battleground” invented by others - it is also a small nation wrestling with the gravity of history: borderlands that never chose to be borderlands, a people fractured by empire, diaspora, and poverty. By dismissing its strategic value outright, you may flatten the very complexity that makes Moldova instructive.

I wrote yesterday an article where Benjamin Franklin warned that republics end in despotism when people grow dependent. In Moldova, dependency runs in every direction - East and West, Moscow and Brussels, diaspora remittances and NGO stipends. That is the deeper tragedy: not only interference from without, but also erosion from within. Your sharp skepticism unmasks the hypocrisy of Europe, but the harder question may be what remains for Moldova itself, caught between gravity and collapse.

1 reply by Brad Pearce
