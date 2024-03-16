“Political liberty is to be found only in moderate governments; and even in these it is not always found. It is there only when there is no abuse of power. But constant experience shows us that every man invested with power is apt to abuse it, and to carry his authority as far as it will go.”
- Montesquieu [The Spirit of the Laws, I.XI.4]
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A bill to ban the popular social media app TikTok has passed the US House of Representatives. Biden has indicated he will sign it if it comes to his desk, and in fact his Administration helped to draft it. It is a terrible piece of legislation with far-reaching implications, all of which attack your freedom. Besides the possibility that the Supreme Court would overturn it on Constitutional grounds, our current best, dim, hope is that the Senate leadership sim…