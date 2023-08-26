“Nor could any idea be more false than the popular opinion of wealth as the sinew of warfare…This maxim is cited every day, especially by princes…They do not consider that if money were sufficient to produce victory, then Darius would have defeated Alexander, the Greeks would have defeated the Romans…All those mentioned above were defeated by those who believe that good soldiers, not money, are the sinew of warfare.”

- Machiavelli [Discourses, II.10]