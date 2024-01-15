“Aside from your degraded fellow conspirators, there is not a single person in this city who does not fear you, not a single person who does not hate you…From what lust have your eyes, from what crime have your hands, from what outrage has any part of your body ever abstained? Is there any youth that you have ensnared with the enticements of corruption who you have not then gone on to provide with either a weapon to commit crime or a torch to fire his lusts?” - Cicero [In Catilinam I, 13]

Narcos who took over the TV station on the floor after being captured by the police. [Photo: Ecuador’s National Police]

On Tuesday, January 9th, shocking footage began to flood the internet. Masked narcotics gangsters, commonly known as “narcos,” had taken over a live TV studio in Ecuador and were holding the staff and presenters hostage. They began to show their guns and explosives to the cameras, and thus the public. It happened during the 2 o’clock hour, when primarily the elderly watch TV, presumab…