“What makes him despised is being considered changeable, frivolous, effeminate, cowardly, and irresolute. From these qualities, a prince must guard himself as if from a reef. - Machiavelli [The Prince, XIX]

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 19th.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky came to New York to address a meeting of the United Nations, amidst a laundry list of things going bad for Ukraine and increasing resistance in the United States and around the world to the policy of sacrificing his countrymen as if they are virgins the Aztecs would cast into a volcano. In a rambling and sometimes incoherent speech where the tinpot tyrant appeared as if about to explode from impotent rage, he tried to beg more support from an unenthusiastic, half-empty room. Amidst a myriad of lies, half-truths, and outright n…