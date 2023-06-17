“Anger can often be terrifying - but often ridiculous: that is why it is the most hated and despised of the emotions; and it is useful to be aware of both of these aspects” - Plutarch [On the Avoidance of Anger, 5]

This is a new addition to what has become an occasional series on absurd cultural hatred during war. Here is Part 1 and Part 2.

Introduction: Consumed by Hatred, Consumed by Shark

By now we have all grown used to Ukraine supporters expressing a deranged hatred for the Russian race, which goes far past a more rational hatred for the Russian government and its supporters. There have been two particularly extreme recent instances of this phenomenon. The first, is that Russian was killed by a shark in Egypt- in front of his father- and many have taken the side of the shark on the grounds that it is a moral good for there to be one less Russia…