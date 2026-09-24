Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 120

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we discuss the Nikole Hannah-Jones article about sending her daughter to a shitty school to satisfy her own deranged ideological priorities. For an education activist, she sure seems incompetent at overseeing the education of only one student she ostensibly has a personal connection to. The real kicker that she didn’t want to mention though is that her daughter’s shitty school got a whopping $52k per student. What are they even doing with all that money?!?

Of course, there is never a shortage of Clown World stories, but sometimes I wish there was. We have Trump at the UN, Saudi collapse in Yemen, Superintelligence, FBI beastiality trafficking, Dolezal’s sex service, the Elizabeth Holmes trailer, Sydney’s bets, and last but certainly not least, the Massachusetts masked lesbian bar.

Our Loony Lady Legislator is Lauren Bi-bert, or should it be Hoe-bert? You know she may be the only politician whose scandals make her more likable.

In Clown World History, it has been 4 years since the plebiscites in Eastern Ukraine that led to four territories joining Russia.

That is all, please subscribe and shit. You can find Brad on Twitter @Waywardrabbler

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