Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 114

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This week on Dispatches from Clown World, Antoine and I discuss the growth of data centers, their obvious lack of profitability, the bubble economy, and the fact that these doesn’t make sense for any purpose but unprecedented mass surveillance. We do have some things going for us though, such as that the great majority of the public hates them. Unfortunately, our elites don’t care, and the environmental crisis has apparently ended while they insist on wasting vast resources on software that summarizes Reddit so that the Chinese don’t do it first.

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Plenty of Clown World news over the last two weeks since we were last did a show. We have: the first trillionaire, Belfast riots, Anna Paulina Luna assaulted, the other Jeff Epstein, Elmo hopes both teams have fun, NCAA gambler reinstated, menopause support, and a Washington DOH “long covid” commercial.

Our Meeting of the Week is Peter Kyle & Naga Munchetty, and I have it here if you want to watch it because it is hilarious:

In Clown World History, it has been 25 years since Timothy McVeigh was executed (and here is the Libertarian Institute OKC bombing archive, for anyone who wishes to look into it further.)

That is it for today. Please consider watching Get Lit with Matt and Brad at Racket News!

As always, you can find Brad on Twitter @WaywardRabbler

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