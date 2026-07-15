Dispatches from Clown World: Episode 116

Special Free Episode

This week on Dispatches from Clown World, we have a political circus special since there has been too much largely unrelated political news to take it any other direction. In the first half we have four separate stories about US Senators or the people who wish to be US Senators. Most importantly, there is Mitch McConnell, who is now Schrodinger’s Senator, simultaneously dead and alive until someone can check on his condition. We also have Graham Meets Grim on the sudden end of Lindsey Graham, America’s most notorious effeminate warhawk. Speaking of Grahams, that is followed by “Platner? I hardly know her!” on the knives out situation leading to the end of the Senatorial hopes of some random loose cannon they employed to act like a man. Lastly, we have Haley Stevens Sticks it to ‘Em about the Michigan Senate race and a woman who did a sketch-comedy worthy “Midwest Lady” bit:

For the second half we have yet more crazy political stories, this time internationally. Those are: Anne Widdecomb murdered, Farage resigns, Le Pen in, Colombia’s caudillo, and Erdogan’s gift of a gun. (I apologize for not putting links in, I have been sick for over a week and don’t feel like it.)

I have finally retired the long-struggling “Meeting of the Week” section and it has been replaced by the “Loony Lady Legislator” feature.

Our first LLL is Marie Gluesenkamp Perez who was apparently really cool in college

In Clown World History: It has been two years since Trump survived the assassination attempt in Butler, PA!

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That is all for this week. Thanks for listening.

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